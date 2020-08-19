SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who has information that can help lead to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, involved in the fatal shooting of Jace Young, 6, on the Fourth of July, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.

Later that evening, another male victim nearby was shot and injured, and police believe the suspect, or suspects, are the same in both incidents.

SFPD Police Chief William Scott announced the reward at a news conference on August 17, during which family members pleaded the public for help. The child’s mother, Lakesh Kyle, said:

“If anybody anywhere knows anything about my son’s killing, please come forward. I am so hurt. I am so at a loss for words, I don’t even know what to say. All I want is help from somebody to bring people to justice, so we can bring justice for my son.”

Over a month after the incident occurred, authorities still do not have any description of any possible suspects, and have not identified any vehicle in connection to the crime. Both police and the family of the victims are hoping that the incentive for the reward will lead to a breakthrough in the case.

“Jace was with his older sister, family and friends lighting off fireworks in the celebration of Independence Day when this horrific incident happened. This reward is there hopefully to incentivize those that know what happened. And we need your help, this family needs your help for the sake of justice for Jace,” said Police Chief Scott during the press conference.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Sergeant Kiely at 415-553-9099, call SFPD’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at 315 575 4444, or text “SFPD” to TIP411.