SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 28, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders of Kieran Carlson, 20, of San Francisco and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, of San Mateo.

In April 3, 2022 a shooting took place near the Alice Chalmers Playground injuring four people two were identified as Cheese and Carlson. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord before police arrived. The four male victims were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both Carlson and Cheese succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

According to Cheese’s family and friends, he was at the location to console a new friend he made. “He was over there consoling a new friend of his who had lost his friend a year ago and he lost his life, because somebody came through shooting,” said Damien Posey from the organization Us4Us Bay Area at the time.

Cheese left behind a daughter Nylah, who is now 2 years old. “Our family is shattered,” Cheese’s sister, Silvia Lopez, previously told KRON4. “There is nothing worse than having a 2-year-old ask, when is dad coming home? These people have caused irreversible damage to a child who had a wonderful relationship with her dad that should have lasted her entire life.”

“I want justice for my brother. I love my brother so much. Someone has to know some information,” Lopez said.

An award was offered last year that amounted to $50,000 but no arrests have been made.

A homicide cold case is one in which the case is on hold, primarily due to a lack of witnesses or other promising evidence. There is no statute of limitations when it comes to homicide cases and SFPD is always ready to reopen cold cases if new information becomes available.

The San Francisco Mayor’s Office has offered rewards for helpful tips in many cold homicide cases. The rewards range from $50,000 to $250,000 if the information leads to an arrest and prosecution. The SFPD is currently investigating over a dozen cold cases.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Nico Discenza of the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-9069 during business hours, or call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or send a text message to Text-A-Tip to 847411 and begin the text message with SFPD.