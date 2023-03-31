UNITED STATES—On March 30, former President Donald J. Trump was indicted by a Grand Jury in Manhattan, New York.

“This is political persecution and election interference to the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the radical left Democrats, the enemy of the hardworking men and women of this country have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.

You remember just like I do. Russia, Russia, Russia, the Muller hoax, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment hoax 1, Impeachment hoax 2, the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid, and now this. The Democrats have lied, cheated, and stolen, and their obsession to get Trump, but now they have done the unthinkable indicting an innocent person in an act of blatant election interference.

Never before in American history has this been done? The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades including spying on my campaign or weaponizing our Justice Department to punish a political opponent that just so happens to be a President of the United States, and by far the leading Republican candidate has ever happened before ever.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg who has been hand-picked, and funded by George Soros is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York, he is doing Joe Biden’s dirty work. Ignoring the murders, burglars, and assaults, he should be focused on, this is how Bragg spends his time. I believe this witch hunt will backfire Massively on Joe Biden.

The American people realize exactly what the radical left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So are movement and our party, united and strong will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these crooked Democrats out of office so we can make America Great Again,” read a statement from Donald Trump via Fox News Host Brett Baier.

Brett Baier noted that Donald Trump is the first President of the United States former or sitting to be charged.

There were no specifics on the charges except they are tied to $130,000 paid to adult film star, Stephanie Clifford known as Stormy Daniels by Trump attorney Michael Cohen. The decades-old alleged affair dated back to 2006. The feds already decided not to press charges in this case as they found no prosecutable evidence. Cohen confessed to paying Daniels the money and evidence from the 2018 investigation shows no co-mingling of funds during Trump’s presidential campaign before he was elected into office in 2016.