SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Police Officers Association presented a check for nearly $14,000 to Bay Area Cancer Connections (BACC). Bay Area Cancer Connections is a non-profit organization that will provide ovarian and breast cancer patients and their families support and care.

According to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department, the money was raised through an organization called the Pink Patch Project to increase awareness of the disease and raise money for breast cancer research and treatment.

William Scott, the San Francisco Police Chief, said “The San Francisco Police Department is deeply appreciative of the work that the Bay Area Cancer Connections has been doing for more than 25 years.”

Chief Scott added, “This exemplary organization has always valued the involvement of its volunteers and community partners, and I’m grateful to the San Francisco Police Officers Association and everyone at SFPD for their efforts on the Pink Patch Project this year. We are honored to do our part to assist BACC in its life-saving mission.”

“The backing of generous donors and volunteers has allowed for a range of services including support groups, counseling, a wig and bra boutique, wellness classes, expansive medical research services, a Resource Center and so much more,” noted Bay Area Cancer Connections.

Bay Area Connections says donations “pay for someone’s rent during their treatment, offer them a wig during their time of need, or provide information for them from our Medical Information Team when they need it the most – and along the way, continue to ensure our clients that every program and service is entirely free for them.”

Bay Area Cancer Connections is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and any contributions are tax-deductible. Go to https://donate.bayareacancer.org/checkout/7905 if interested in donating.