SAN FRANCISCO- Police are asking the public for their assistance regarding a New Years Eve assault that occurred on Bay Street.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. a family of five was walking eastbound on the 1200 block of Bay Street. At the same time, two adult males exited a vehicle on the corner of Gough Street and started walking in the same direction as the family. One of the males was carrying a backpack and a pizza box while the other was carrying a brown duffle-like bag.

Both groups walked about 50 feet away from each other for about a block. The male with the pizza box then put it on the ground, ran up to the family and pushed one of the juvenile family members against a brick wall. The suspect then turned around and fled in the opposite direction. The father of the juvenile chased the suspect but lost track of him. The victim was treated for injuries at the scene of the assault.

According to a police statement, the suspect is described as a six-foot white male. He has brown hair, a bushy beard and is of medium build. The suspect was wearing a green flannel and jeans at the time of the assault.

The male who accompanied the suspect is described as a bald, white male. He was wearing a light-brown trench coat.

The San Francisco Police Department released a video of the incident that helps get a better look of the suspect. You can view the video at https://vimeo.com/389629870.

If anyone has information that can help identify the suspect and the man with him SFPD asks you to contact the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.