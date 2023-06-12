SAN FRANCISCO— On Friday, June 9, nine people were shot during a block party at 24th Street and Treat Avenue in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. SFPD investigators are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects.

According to SFPD Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya, at approximately 9:07 p.m., SFPD officers responded to the scene on report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they observed multiple victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers summoned medics to the scene who transported all nine victims to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

A reported block party for a graffiti art supply and retail shop called Dying Breed was taking place at the time of the incident. Witnesses explained that it was a drive-by shooting. No details about the vehicle or suspect(s) have been disclosed at this time.

“We started the evening with our loved ones, peers and community members with the most positive intent,” Dying Breed posted on Instagram. “It’s disheartening that someone could be so spiteful,” their post continued. “We will be here doing everything we can to be there for last night’s victims.”

All nine victims – eight males and one female, all ranging from ages 20 to 34-years-old – are expected to survive. Three of the victims have been released from the hospital as of Sunday, CNN first reported. One patient remains in critical condition, two remain in fair condition and three are stable and in good condition.

Police believe it to be a “targeted and isolated” incident. Possible details of a motive have not been disclosed at this time. The mother of one discharged victim spoke with NBC News, and said that her son is not gang-affiliated and does not know why he was among one of the victims shot. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident and the suspect(s), is urged to call SFPD investigators at (415) 575- 4444. For anonymous tips, please text TIP to TIP411.