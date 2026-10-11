SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has announced that around 6:19 p.m. on October 7, officers from its Tenderloin Station were approached by a person who had been stabbed near Jones Street at O’Farrell Street. Officers provided the victim with medical aid. Paramedics soon arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for life-saving medical treatment.

Officers learned the suspect had fled the scene and was on O’Farrell Street. To locate the suspect, officers relied on assistance from the SFPD’s Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC), which deployed a drone that helped officers locate the suspect near Ellis and Leavenworth streets. The suspect fled from the officers. Officers pursued and, after a brief chase, arrested the suspect without incident. A knife was discovered. The only information available about the suspect is that he is an adult male. He was then taken to the San Francisco County Jail, and was booked for resisting arrest and stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not released any additional information to the public, including the suspect’s or victim’s name. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD”.