SAN FRANCISCO—On October 3, 2026, around 1 a.m., a fatal shooting occurred at Warfield Theatre in the 900 block of Market Street within the city’s Southern District. On October 7, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that charges had been brought against Shakia Vanderbilt (32), a San Francisco resident, in connection with the shooting. They announced the charges at a press conference outside the theater, led by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and Derrick Lew, chief of the San Francisco Police Department.

Chief Lew expressed sympathy for the family of the victim, Ulysses Tykee Davis, 47, of Contra Costa County, a security guard who worked at the theater and was killed during the shooting. He had 6 children and grew up in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. He also stated that Vanderbilt was taken into custody on October 6 by officers from the SFPD Crime Gun Information Center, and she was charged with murder under section 187(a) of the California Penal Code. The SFPD’s Homicide Detail is conducting the ongoing investigation in partnership with the DA’s Office. Before the shooting at the theater, police presence in the area was increased. The SFPD intends to continue deploying officers to the area, including daytime patrols, so officers can work with residents, business owners, and venues.

At the same conference, DA Jenkins announced that Vanderbilt faces multiple charges. This includes the murder of Ulysses Tykee Davis. The DA extended her condolences to his family and the community in which he grew up. She said her office intended to ask the court to deny the accused bail before trial as her officer believes the accused poses a risk to public safety and should not be released back into the public. She also said hat the accused had a criminal history, including being convicted of a prior felony.

On October 3, the Warfield Theater hosted “Baddies USA: Chapter Three,” a reality television show on tour. During the show, the accused was involved in a disturbance. Davis brought her outside, and the two reportedly argued, though investigators are still trying to confirm the details. When officers from the SFPD arrived on the scene, they found Davis with a gunshot wound. The officers provided medical aid. Once the paramedics arrived, they took the victim to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but the hospital staff were unable to save him, and he died from his wounds. Vanderbilt fled the scene, and investigators later found probable cause to arrest her.

The DA’s office brought the murder charge under Section 187(a) of the California State Penal Code. Vanderbilt also faces a charge for using a firearm in the commission of the murder under Section 12022.53(d) of the California State Penal Code. Ms. Vanderbilt also faces four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon under Section 29800(a)(1) of the California State Penal Code. The DA’s Office also filed an additional charge for firing a weapon at an occupied building under Section 246 of the California State Penal Code. The DA’s Office also alleges that Ms. Vanderbilt intentionally fired the weapon and caused death under Section 12022.53(d) of the California State Penal Code.

Her arraignment hearing was held on October 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hall of Justice. Authorities have not released any further information to the public, including the events leading to the shooting and whether or not the victim was targeted. Video of the incident exists, but it has not yet been released to the public. Anyone with information related to this case should call SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411, starting the message with SFPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so.