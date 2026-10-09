WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, October 8, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Pretty Little Liars, actor, Keegan Allen was robbed outside the Laurel Supply grocery store located at 8445 Santa Monica Boulevard. Reports indicate that Allen, 37, was approached by two masked men in all black. The actor was struck in the head hard enough to draw blood.

Allen posted the ordeal on his X social media account, exposing his bloodied face on video.

“These two dudes hit me on the head and pointed a gun at me, [and had a knife] and then took off.” Allen indicated the two men had masks on and threatened him before taking his watch. “Dammit!” Allen exclaimed.

“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” Allen added. The thieves fled the scene before police arrived. According to reports, Allen had a laceration to the face that was treated at the scene.

This violent crime took place just over a month after Governor Newsom announced a statewide reduction in crime.

On September 4, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a press release announcing that since he took office California’s crime rate has declined. The following information came directly from Governor Newsom’s webpage stating that California’s latest statewide data reflects a decline in crime, across every major category in 2025. Compared with 2024, California saw:

Homicide: ↓ 18.6%

Robbery: ↓ 19.9%

Property crime: ↓ 14.3%

Motor vehicle theft: ↓ 25.8%

Violent crime: ↓ 10.2%

According to U.S. News and World Report, California ranks 36th overall in the nation for crime and corrections.