HOLLYWOOD—On October 8, at 11:30 a.m. (PST) the famous 70s and 80s Rock band, Air Supply were recognized for 50 years of continuous sold-out performances. Air Supply’s Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock were there to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The speakers at the event included the Producer of Air Supply, David Foster, and former Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak and David Foster, and Lisa Foxx was the emcee.

Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, issued the following statement.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Air Supply to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For more than 50 years, Air Supply has created a timeless musical legacy that has touched generations of fans around the world. We are thrilled to honor Graham and Russell with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and celebrate the enduring love and connection their music has inspired.”

The duo’s star is located at 6126 Hollywood Boulevard.

According to Air Supply’s website, the duo officially formed the band on May 12, 1975, in Sydney Australia. Russell and Hitchcock met at rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar.

Air Supply celebrated their milestone with an extensive 50th Anniversary Celebration tour from 2025 and 2026. The 50th Anniversary Concert was recorded in Englewood, N.J., on March 13, 2026. They are still touring.

The first album, “Air Supply,” was produced in 1976. Two albums were released in 1977, including, “The Whole thing’s Started,” and “Love and Other Bruises.” In 1979, “Life Support.” 1980 brought us “Lost in Love.”

Air Supply’s biggest hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list, “The One That You Love,” reached number one in July of 1981. The album that year was fittingly the name of their most famous song. “Now and Forever,” was the album released in 1982.

“Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” peaked at number two on the billboard charts in 1983, becoming another one of their best-selling tracks. “All Out of Love,” peaked at number 5.

The next album in 1985, “Air Supply,” and in 1986 “Hearts in Motion.” The next album didn’t come out until 1991, and it was entitled “The Earth Is…”

1993 brought the album, “The Vanishing Race,” and in 1995, “News from Nowhere.” 1997, “The Book of Love,” and 2001, “Yours Truly.” 2003, “Across the Concrete Sky,” 2010, “Mumbo Jumbo,” and the most recent Air Supply, “The Lost in Love Experience.”

Pavel Valdman is the current drummer and has been working along with this dynamic duo for several years. Valdman is an incredible musician. To hear him play, is to know that he loves what he does. He has played the drums since the age of 12.

Air Supply is still on tour. On Friday, October 9th they are scheduled to be in Napa, California for the Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions.

On October 10, Air Supply: Greatest Hits, Under the Stars at the Greek. Tickets and more information is available on Ticketmaster.