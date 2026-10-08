HARLEM, NY—On October 5, Rhythm and Blues great, Freddie Jackson passed away at the age of 70. Jackson was best known for the sounds of” Have You Ever Loved Somebody”, “You are my Lady”, and “Rock Me Tonight”.

According to his family, Jackson was singing from the earliest days of his life. He was born on October 2, 1956, and was raised singing gospel at White Rock Baptist Church with his family.

Along with a lengthy discography, Freddie Jackson went on five tours between 1986-2017. In addition, the R & B legend earned the following nominations and awards.

1985—Nomination for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist

1985—Nomination for Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blues Male Vocal Performance for, “You Are My Lady”

1986—Nomination for American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist, Soul and R & B

1987—Nominated for Soul Train Music Award for Favorite Male Artist, Soul and R & B for, “Rock Me Tonight.”

1987—Nominated for Soul Train Music Award for Favorite Male Artist, Soul and R & B for, “Tasty Love.”

1988—Won American Music Award for Favorite Male Soul and Rhythm & Blues Single “Nice ‘N’ Slow.”

Jackson’s voice will also be remembered for singing the duet with Irene Cara, “Love Survives” in the movie “All Dogs Go to Heaven,” by Sulivan Bluth Studios and Goldcrest Film International, with Don Bluth Productions.

Freddie Jackson made some television appearances as well on “The Golden Girls,” and “Family Matters.”

Freddie Jackson remained single until his death. His details of his personal life were not shared publicly. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.