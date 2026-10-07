BEVERLY HILLS—On October 6, Realtor.com announced the sale of the clinical psychologist and TV personality, Dr. Phil McGraw’s 16,000 square-foot property that sits on 2.76 acres of land in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

According to reports, Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin purchased the home in 2010 for $29.8 million. The mansion was listed for $67.5 million. The home was a gift to their son, Jay and his-then fiancé, now-wife, former Playboy model Erica Dahm.

Jay McGraw is a television producer and CEO of Stage 29 Productions, who founded Jay McGraw Productions and is the author of “Life Strategies for Teens,” and “Daily Life Strategies for Teens.” The couple share children, Avery and London.

Phil and his wife purchased the property in 2020 for $10 million. Jordan McGraw is the youngest of Phil and Robin’s children. He has performed music solo and with groups/bands. He toured with the Jonas Brothers in 2019. He was in the alternative rock band Stars in Stereo between 2011 and 2015. He also handles much of the music portion of any productions Dr. Phill is involved in.

The couple has an extensive out of state real-estate portfolio including homes in Nevada and Colorado. In April 2011, McGaw’s sold their Beverly Hills Villa for $12 million. The eight-bedroom home featured a detached guesthouse with a billiard room, gym, theater, and a pool. It was initially purchased in 2002 for $7.5 million. They couple currently resides in a 14,000 square-foot estate they purchased in Dallas, Texas for $12 million that was purchased in the fall of 2020. Robin gutted the home, adding a 5,000-bottle wine cellar-Tornado Shelter, a champaign closet, and a game room complete with a soft-serve ice cream machine.

Dr. Phil launched a cable network, Merit Street Media in 2024 that is located in Texas, that later filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 2, 2025.