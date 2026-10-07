ST. PETERS, MO—On October 3, soap opera star, Robert Kelker-Kelly died at the age of 62 of a medical event. TMZ first reported his death. Reports indicate that first St. Peters Police officers and paramedics responded to a call for assistance at approximately 8:15 p.m. First responders reported an unconscious man who was not breathing. They administered lifesaving measures to no avail. He was 62.

In the 1980s, the Soap Opera star played Sam Fowler on Another World.

Kelker-Kelly was most famous for his role on Days of our Lives playing the part of Bo Brady in the early 1990s. It was around 1995 that actress and reality TV star, Lisa Rinna and Kelker-Kelly had an on-screen relationship, earning the Soap Opera Digest Award for the Hottest Soap Opera Couple on television. Both Rinna and Kelker-Kelly left the set of Days of our Lives, after that.

Years later, he also played Stavros Cassadine on the then ever-popular General Hospital.

Kelker-Kelly leaves behind three sisters, and one daughter, Amelia Rose Kelly, whom he shared with his former wife and actress, Miriam Parrish.

As of October 7, the funeral Arrangements have not been publicly announced.