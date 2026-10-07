UNITED STATES—“Autumn is for planting.” This is a common marketing campaign among nurseries at this time of year. Also, it is generally true. Of course, as with most generalizations, there are some exceptions. Bare root season is during winter. Summer bulbs prefer planting after the coldest weather of winter. Many species nonetheless prefer planting during autumn.

Cooling weather is less stressful for new plants while they begin to disperse their roots. Yet the soil is still warm enough to promote healthy root dispersion. Later, rain will keep the soil evenly moist and provide all the moisture new plants need. Even if growth is not evident above the soil, it is probably active below. Roots grow until cold winter weather.

Simultaneously, most common pathogens and weeds are less vigorous during autumn. Many diseases need spring and summer warmth to proliferate. Insects are similarly less active now that the weather is cooler. Although weeds have dispersed their seed, some of it will not grow until next year. New plants can have the whole garden to themselves.

Spring bulb season will be later in autumn.

Planting in autumn gives the plants an advantage next spring too. Although they appear dormant through winter, they slowly continue to disperse roots. By spring, their roots are more dispersed than they would be if planted in spring. They are ready to grow as soon as the weather warms after winter. There is less delay to disperse their sustaining roots.

Many bulbs and bulb like plants are naturally dormant by late summer or early autumn. Spring bulbs, such as daffodil, hyacinth, crocus, tulip and allium, will soon be in season. Not only are they dormant, but some also bloom better after vernalization by winter chill. Bearded iris are already dormant and ready for division. So are many larger perennials.

Because some plants are dormant or visually tired by now, some nurseries have sales. This could be a good time to purchase certain items at a discount. Daylily is an example of a perennial that begins to defoliate about now. Nurseries do not want to keep them in stock while they are dormant and mostly bare. New foliage develops shortly after winter.

Highlight: Pradhan’s Ginger Lily

Ginger lilies prefer spring planting to autumn planting. This is because they are in bloom for autumn. They grow through summer to get ready. Pradhan’s ginger lily, Hedychium spicatum ‘Pradhanii’, for example, is blooming now. After bloom, deadheading neatens remaining foliage until later in winter. Then, such foliage is tired enough for cutting back.

Pradhan’s ginger lily grows by dispersing thick and vigorous rhizomes. Foliar canes are about five feet high and lean towards sunlight. Leaves extend from side to side of each cane. Floral trusses of inch wide flowers are about seven inches high, and three inches wide. Flowers are peachy pink and fragrant like Southern magnolia bloom, but stronger.

All gingers enjoy warm and humid situations. Within local semiarid climates, they prefer partial shade through midday. Sunlight promotes bloom but may burn exposed foliage. Soil should be organically rich and loose. Irrigation should be sufficient to maintain even moisture within such soil. Fertilizer enhances green foliar color and may promote bloom. Pradhan’s ginger lily blooms somewhat earlier than other ginger lilies bloom.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.