SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Bayview District on October 4. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Reuel Court regarding a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unconscious adult male suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid, and paramedics arrived on scene. Despite the lifesaving efforts by paramedics, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on scene.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

No arrest has been made. This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”