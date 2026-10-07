BEVERLY HILLS—On October 6, Realtor.com announced the sale of the clinical psychologist and television personality, Dr. Phil McGraw’s 16,000 square-foot Calabasas Mansion that sits on 2.76 acres of land in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

According to reports Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin purchased the home in 2010 for $29.8 million. The Calabasas mansion just listed for $67.5 million. This was not the only property that Dr. Phil and his wife of 50-years own together. This home was a gift to their son, Jay and his-then fiancé, now-wife, former Playboy model Erica Dahm.

Jay McGraw is a television producer and CEO of Stage 29 Productions, founded Jay McGraw Productions and is the author of Life Strategies for Teens, and Daily Life Strategies for Teens. He and his wife, Erica, have two children; Avery and London.

The senior McGraw’s also have the Beverly Hills Abode, which they purchased in 2020 for $10 million. The family’s Beverly Crest home for their son and daughter in-law, Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart. The couple shared two children, Row and Grey.

Jordan McGraw is the youngest of the two sons. He has performed music solo and with groups/bands. He’s been on tour with the Jonas Brothers in 2019. He was in the alternative rock band Stars in Stereo between 2011 and 2015. He also handles much of the music portion of any productions Dr. Phill is involved in.

McGraw’s California properties end there. They do have an extensive out of state real-estate portfolio including homes in Nevada and Colorado.

In April 2011, McGaw’s sold their Beverly Hills Villa for $12 Million. The eight-bedroom home featured a detached guesthouse with a billiard room, gym, theater, and a pool. It was initially purchased in 2002 for $7.5 million.

The home Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw live in is a 14,000 square-foot estate they purchased in Dallas, Texas for $12 Million in the fall of 2020. Robin McGraw completely gutted this home, adding a 5,000-bottle wine cellar-Tornado Shelter, a champaign closet, and a game room complete with a soft-serve ice cream machine.

Dr. Phil later expanded between late 2023 and early 2024, launching a new cable network, Merit Street Media. The studio is located on five acres of land in Fort Worth, TX.