SAN FRANCISCO—During a news briefing on Monday, May 10, Police Chief Bill Scott of the San Francisco Police Department announced that officers patrolled 25 parks in the area over the weekend where 138 people were informally warned to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

They handed out facial coverings and reminded people to remain at least six feet apart. “Everyone who was warned informally came into compliance,” said Chief Scott.

According to the SFPD, people are encouraged to get exercise outdoors and fresh air, but to take precautions and stay safe as the weather warms up.

Mayor London Breed threatened to shut down Dolores Park after a crowded weekend earlier this month. Since the city-wide stay-at-home order began in March, authorities have issued 23 citations to individuals who violated the order.

The San Francisco Police Department indicated that giving warnings and issuing citations are a “last resort” and is continuing to focus on educating citizens during the pandemic.