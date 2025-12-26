SAN FRANCISCO—On December 23, the San Francisco Police Department reported a drug dealer has been arrested. The SFPD reported in August 2025, members assigned to the San Francisco Honda Unit began investigating Haleem Williams, 49, for selling suspected MDMA/Ecstasy. The investigation started after Park Rangers informed officers that Williams was selling narcotics during a musical festival in Golden Gate Park.

On December 4 and December 12, members of the Honda Unit conducted two buy-bust operations in which Williams sold suspected narcotics. On December 18, officers arranged another narcotics transaction in which Williams was observed selling $1,500 worth of suspected MDMA pills. Officers immediately arrested Williams without incident near the area of Mint Street and Mission Street.

During the arrest, officers located and seized a backpack containing suspected narcotics and items used for the sale of narcotics. Officers also located car keys on Williams’s person. Officers searched Williams’s vehicle for additional narcotics, and during the search, officers located and seized a loaded ghost gun. Officers seized 193.5 grams of suspected MDMA pills.

Williams was booked into San Francisco County Jail for multiple drug and firearm-related charges, including selling, transporting, or administer of narcotics (11379 (a) PC), carrying a loaded firearm (25850(a) PC), and felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a) PC). The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.