HOLLYWOOD—So, this feels like a finale for the season if I’m being honest. This second episode of the night, ‘Trade of Power’ saw Lilly spill all the details about what Allan did and cover his tracks. Lilly warned Allan that Donald will use this to his advantage. She told Allan that the truth would be spilled to Eli.

Not only was Dale’s car missing, but Nancy’s car was tampered with as well. Richard on the other hand was grappling with rather to sleep with the attractive woman he met at the bar. Richard took the bait and he’s going to regret it. Lilly contacted Priscilla about Allan warning her that Donald has intel that Allan killed someone and she witnessed the footage.

Damn, Sam is a wicked asshole, he had a bunch of goons attack Priscilla, just as he listened in. That was interrupted when Max intervened about Allan’s computer. I don’t think Sam realizes with Eli in Priscilla’s corner that is not good for him. Ok, this is just bad editing. How so? We just had a scene with Sam and Max in the footage room, yet Max just entered the room where Sam and Eli were already questioning Hunter. Yeah, someone made a mistake while filming/editing the scenes.

Donald and Kyle came face-to-face with Constance who spilled the truth to the both of them. As Donald proved that he’s quite rattled with Victoria’s father exposing him. So for Constance it’s all about money, oil pipelines. A big incident is coming, one that is going to rattle things. Simone and Eli had a conversation where the question of jealously came front-and-center. Simone warned Eli that Victoria and Jason dying is not good for him. I didn’t think about it, but she has a valid point. Simone is thinking logical, Hunter not so much.

Rachel handcuffed herself to Allan’s door as she told him she would and Allan was annoyed. The guy was on such a high and now he has taken a massive tumble. Allan walked into his apartment and found the body of the woman he struck with his car. So much for Victoria and Jason being dead. Simone got confirmation that Victoria is alive, and Bobby made his presence known. Simone requested that Victoria be handcuffed for her safety.

A groggy Victoria spilled that Jason stabbed her with a knife, and in return she stabbed him. You know what, I cannot wait to see Constance and Victoria go toe-to-toe that is going to be wicked fun to watch. Simone and Bobby got closer, as he couldn’t resist and the two got hot and heavy inside the residence. Richard looks like he had the time of his life, but as the audience expected, he may have just been setup by Tiffany.

Sharon got confirmation from Richard that he didn’t take Dale’s car, things became tense when WHOEVER the hell is after that money, invaded Richard’s house holding a gun to Nancy’s head. The final moments of the episode witnessed Eli and Max catching Bobby and Simone in the act. That was not the most stunning moment. It was Eli taking a bullet through a window with Simone and Max in utter panic as a result. That had to be what Constance was referencing, which means Eli is likely dead and this changes everything.

Now I must admit, most of this season has not been great, but this last episode was fantastic and sets the stage for the villains to reclaim their power. Now I’m eager to see the fallout from this and how things shift on “The Oval.”