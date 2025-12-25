HOLLYWOOD—Fans of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” were treated to NOT one episode, but 2 episodes with ‘Counterblow,’ and ‘Trade of Power.’ The first episode kicked off with ‘Counterblow’ which saw Hunter being accused of stabbing his wife and son, and I was just floored. Sam, Max and Alonzo, don’t be this stupid; there is no way you guys could honestly suspect Hunter of attempted murder?

Here we go again with the Simone and Bobby drama; she wants him more than he wants her. Allan continued to avoid Rachel like the plague, oh Allan, you may have opened the door to mayhem, mayhem that may not go in your favor. Nancy is proving to be more of a b**tch than I ever expected. She snapped on Sharon, calling her every name in the book, but showed a bit of range when the conversation turned into grief over Barry. Are these Sharon’s favorite phrases, “I know,” and “Ok.” Even Sharon called her out on it. Damn, repetitive much.

Richard found himself tempted by a very attractive woman at the bar, but this looks like a setup people. Tracey pegged that Richard was married, and they are both dealing with volatile spouses. Richard go with that intuition regarding Tracey, her trying to come to your room is suspect. Allan seems smitten with Lilly; these two actually have chemistry that I didn’t expect. Lilly didn’t waste any time dropping the bomb on Allan that she knows he killed that woman with his car. Talk about stunner.

Priscilla helped Eli get acquainted with his new sleeping arrangements. Seeing some serious chemistry here between Priscilla and Eli and I like it. The chatter was interrupted by Sam who spilled that Victoria and Jason were stabbed. That left Eli aghast, and that Hunter is being held as potentially culpable in the matter. Sam didn’t believe Hunter was guilty, but Eli suspected otherwise.

Sharon and Dale were rattled when they discovered their vehicle was missing and all that money inside went with it. Lilly called Allan’s bluff on his big lie and he got defensive. She provided video evidence of Allan’s crime. Lilly confirmed to Allan that Donald set him up to have an ace in the bag. It was obvious Constance was rattled by what she witnessed. There is something off about this lady. Constance wanted to be left alone with Hunter, but Max refused but ultimately caved.

That is before Constance delivered the twist that she has been working behind the scenes keeping things in order. She is Victoria’s father’s mistress. Wow, this woman is the big power player that is about to send shockwaves. Eli confronted Constance and it raised flags for him. Eli is catching onto the fact that Constance is up to something, as she requested to see Donald. Eli revealed to Hunter that Victoria and Jason are dead. Hmm, is this true? It didn’t feel like Hunter was bluffing, but he likely was.