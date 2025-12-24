HOLLYWOOD—I sometimes question the mindset of some critics because they are so finnicky about the stupidest things in cinema its annoying. Come down to Earth people because the elitist claims can be a turn off. With that said, “The Running Man” was the best time I’ve had at the movies in a very long time when it comes to an action-movie. It has a compelling lead character, some fun side characters, despite some of them being underutilized, tons of action and I mean tons and a theme that tackles government overreach, power and entertainment.

For those not in the know, this 2025 remake is a new take on the iconic 80s flick that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, as a contestant on a popular reality competition series where he is literally fighting for his life. This new version has improved visual effects, a ton more action and more winks at the system than the original. Taking on the role of our hero is Ben Richards (Glen Powell), as a man struggling to provide for his family, who is living quite destitute to say the least. His daughter is very ill, and the obstacle to get money is a stressor in the United States for most people.

This is where the Network comes in, and I’m referring to the government entity that uses TV as a tool to control and weaponize people, enter ‘The Running Man.’ Its game where contestants try to outmaneuver ‘hunters’ and the public. If they can survive for 30 days, they will win $1 billion. Ben is desperate to get money to purchase medicine for his sick daughter and provide a better life for his family and he signs up. If there was one thing to point out, the chemistry between Powell and his on-screen wife, Sheila (Jayme Lawson), needed more.

I really wanted to feel like they were married, I didn’t feel that initially. It feels slightly forced, but by the end of the movie you buy it just a bit. Some called Powell’s acting over the top. I didn’t see it that way. It was a new take on the character from the classic who was serious, this time he’s a bit of a smart-ass, but still has a mission to expose the Network and its head honcho, Dan Killian portrayed by Josh Brolin. What is it with Brolin playing villains as of late. He’s good here again, but I wanted a tinge more villainy. I would have LOVED to see Dan interacting more with characters besides just on a TV or computer screen.

With that said, once the ‘game’ starts playing it’s a good time with treacherous traps, explosions galore, escapes you don’t expect and some seriously fun supporting characters. Colman Domingo brings the energy as host Bobby T for the reality show and his character is underutilized. He should have been showcased so much more because he is the reason the excitement for the show exists. We also have Michael Cera as Elton Parrakis, who is a hoot, and a scene stealer. He’s a computer genius with a savvy approach to traps that are wickedly cool

Elton teams up with Ben to help tackle the establishment and expose them for its corruption. We also have Lee Pace as Evan McCone, one of the main hunters that’s a thorn in Richard’s quest to become victorious. The fact that the character’s face is hidden thru much of the movie brings some intrigue because you want to see the man behind the mask and when he’s revealed it’s a moment.

The big climax was not as compelling as I hoped considering everything before it. There are some cool action sequences and moments, but you expect grander things considering what unfolded beforehand. It’s not enough to destroy the movie though. “The Running Man” does raise the question of how much government oversight goes into what we see, and if as a society we invest way too much value into television especially reality TV.

Questions about government oversight I completely believe, reality TV that’s up to debate, because most Americans know its fact. The moment a camera shines in your face it changes everything. “The Running Man” was a hoot of a time for me; dare I say I’m considering paying $25 plus bucks to have the movie on my digital cloud because that’s how much of a good time I had at the theater.