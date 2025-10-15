SAN FRANCISCO—There were reports of an explosive device at downtown San Francisco’s Union Square Macy’s, causing the store to be closed down on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Due to the bomb scare at around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon, customers and staff alike were safely evacuated from the premises.

The law enforcement was called to the scene, took up presence at around the O’Farrell Street store all the way to Macy’s regular eight o’clock closing time, which prevented it from reopening back to its regular hours until Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The law enforcement who was dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon during the bomb scare included a dozen officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), a number of departmental vehicles, K-9 Units and the bomb squad.

After a sweep of Macy’s, where it was safely screened, no such explosive device was found in the vicinity of the store. Either the bomb squad or the K-9 Units did not find any such evidence of any kind of bomb at the store. After closing for the rest of Saturday, it reopened Sunday under its regular hours.

The San Francisco Police Department had not commented on this incident thus far, though Macy’s Media Relations Department had, saying it had followed the proper safety protocols in evacuating everyone out of the building.

There had been either no arrests or injuries occurring during the bomb scare, causing only a temporary disruption, but it was quickly and safely resolved with no injuries.