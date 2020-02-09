SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco’s Board of Education voted to extend their contract with Revolution Foods for another 3-5 years.

The $11.5 million annual budget for the food service will provide over 30,000 meals a day to over 100 schools throughout the region.

Back in May 2019, the board voted to end the contract with the food service system. Students throughout the school district complained about the quality and taste of the food. Revolution Foods claims that their food is “kid-inspired and chef-created.”

According to SFUSD, the district had responsive bids from Revolution Food and Better 4 You Meals. Of the two companies, Revolution Foods had a lower bid price point.