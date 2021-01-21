SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday, January 14, but lifted the order later that day, around 8:06 p.m.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Tweeted:

The shelter in place order has been lifted in the area of 100 Block of 18th Avenue. Emergency crews remain on the scene.

Expect residual traffic delays and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc.

— San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) January 15, 2021

KRON 4 News broke the story, and on their Twitter page, a Twitter user replied, “Around 4:30 p.m. an SFPD officer near a bomb squad truck there informed me a suspicious package had been found. Intersections and a couple of blocks had been closed off.”

The San Francisco News reached out to the San Francisco Police to ask why there was a shelter in place order given and asked them to confirm this account.

“On 1/14/21 at approximately 3:21 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 18th Ave. regarding a suspicious package at a playground. Officers arrived on the scene and have set up a perimeter to investigate the area in question. Officers on scene requested a shelter in place for the 100 block of 18th Ave. and restricted traffic in the area. The package was deemed safe and the area was clear for normal activities,” said Officer Robert Rueca, Public Information Officer with the San Francisco Police Department.

People expressed their concerns about the situation on KRON 4’s Twitter page because the area of 100 block of 18th Avenue is “Not the kind of neighborhood you’d expect a shelter in place,” as one person said.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), “’Shelter in place’ means to make a shelter out of the place you are in. It is a way for you to make the building as safe as possible to protect yourself until help arrives.”

The CDC said if someone is given a shelter in place order, listen to the local authorities, bring any pets inside the house, shut, and lock all windows and doors, and listen to the radio or the television to keep in touch of all updates about the situation.