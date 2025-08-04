SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 1, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced a conviction was obtained against Shinena Bailey, 27, after a trial by jury for driving under the influence. She was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152(a)) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater (VC 23152(b)).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on December 29, 2024, at just after 2 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of a collision on an I-80 onramp. Officers spotted a white Nissan Pathfinder stopped in a lane of traffic, obstructing nearly the entire lane.

Officers observed substantial damage to the front of the vehicle, noting that the vehicle collided with the embankment, causing the front passenger tire to implode.

Authorities contacted the driver, Bailey, who admitted to drinking a full long island iced tea before taking the wheel and crashing her vehicle. During a thorough DUI investigation, she demonstrated extensive symptoms of intoxication and performed poorly in standardized field sobriety tests.

Both a preliminary alcohol screening device and a chemical breath test of She yielded results of a 0.10 percent blood alcohol concentration.

“It’s a miracle that this horrible accident did not result in more severe harm,” said Assistant District Attorney Sarah Quiñones. “The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is committed to keeping our communities safe by holding impaired drivers accountable and ensuring that no one is needlessly hurt or killed by such reckless and preventable behavior.”

Bailey is currently out of custody pending sentencing. She faces up to one year in County Jail and her sentencing is scheduled for August 15, 2025.