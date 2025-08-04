SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 1, the San Francisco Fire Department announced that a non-injury collision transpired at a building at the intersection of San Jose and 24th Street. The San Francisco Police Department were also on scene.

When public safety teams arrived, they discovered a vehicle knocked over a fire hydrant and collided with a brick structure. There were no injuries associated with the incident.

The building sustained minor damage, and firefighters quickly shut off the fire hydrant, minimizing the potential for flooding on the street. Repairs will be made soon. The incident is currently under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department.