AURORA, CO—On July 25, 23-year-old Samuel Young fired a revolver into a crowd during a protest in Aurora, Colorado. The protest was over the death of Elijah McClain who died August 30, 2019, after being arrested by officers.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) reported that “at approximately 6:35 P.M., protesters began to walk northbound on Interstate 225 from East Alameda Parkway.”

Authorities observed a Jeep heading towards protesters, driving into the crowd.

“While the Jeep was being driven through the crowd, multiple shots were fired by a protester,” the APD stated.

They reported that two people were struck by gunfire.

“One adult male was shot in the leg and had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance. Another adult male was shot in the head, only causing a graze wound.”

It was later determined that the shooter was Young. On July 27, Young was taken into custody by officers through an arrest warrant applied through the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He was charged with four counts of Attempted Homicide.

No one was struck by the Jeep. According to a 9News report, the driver is “not facing any charges right now,” but a “group of people in Aurora are calling for that driver’s arrest.”

The Aurora Police Department and officials from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate “other incidents of violence during the protest march on the highway.”