SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting on Geary and Larkin Streets left one person injured on Friday, June 2.

Officers reponded to the area of the 800 block of Geary Street after receiving reports of a shooting at around 12:11 p.m. They discovered one man suffering from a gunshot wound and summoned medics to the scene. Medical personel rendered aid and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to surive.

A description of the suspect or suspects has not been released and a motive has yet to be determined. No arrests have been made.

At around 12:27 p.m. the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised the public to avoid the areas of Geary Street, Larkin and Hyde Streets due to the investigation and emergency crews on the scene. Traffic delays were to be expected and they advised the public use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.