SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on May 30 that they arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting from April 2023. The SFPD reported on April 1, at approximately 1:04 p.m. officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue about a shooting.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 52-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, where the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation and identified Anthony Timmons, 23, as the suspect in the case. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Timmons.

On May 25, at approximately 3 p.m., Tenderloin officers and the SFPD Narcotics Unit were working in the region of Jones and Market Streets when one of the officers recognized Timmons standing in the area. When officers approached Timmons, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. During a search of Timmons’, officers located a loaded firearm with an extended magazine along with narcotics.

He was arrested and transported to San Francisco County Jail #1 where he was booked for homicide (187(a) PC), felon in possession of firearm (29800a(1) PC), possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 HS), carrying a concealed weapon (25400(a)(2) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), being armed in commission of a felony (12022(a)(1) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), and possession of marijuana for sale (11359 HS).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.