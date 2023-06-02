SAN FRANCISCO—On May 24, it was announced by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office that new charges were filed against Quoc Le for the possession of stolen goods (PC 496(a)). The SFDA’s Office indicated that Le was arrested at his home on the 2600 block of Alemany Boulevard on May 18, by officers with the San Francisco Police Department and has been charged with possession of stolen goods for the third time in four years.

He was previously arrested and facing criminal charges of possession of stolen goods stemming from incidents in 2019 and 2022 (court numbers 19000446 and 22004523 respectively). Le was released from custody in those cases and subject to court-ordered GPS monitoring.

“Fences, people who sell stolen goods for profit, play a major role in the criminal theft rings that plague our City,” said SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The fact that thieves know they can easily sell their stolen goods to these fences incentives them to steal more and more. It is imperative that we do everything we can to undermine these sophisticated criminal networks and prevent on-going theft and property crime that deeply impacts city residents, businesses and visitors with pre-trial detention and every legal means available.”

Officers and District Attorney Investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on May 18, and located numerous electronic devices (including smart phones, tablets, and laptop computers) that are alleged to have been stolen. The ongoing investigation over the past few days has connected seized items to multiple victims, whose property was stolen through robbery, auto burglaries, and other thefts. The SFPD is continuing to investigate to determine if additional property owners can be identified. Anyone who recently had a device stolen and know their serial number should go to sanfranciscopolice.org and file an online report or go to their nearest district station to file a police report.

Le was arraigned on May 23 in San Francisco Superior Court and will remain in custody pending trial. The court granted the People’s motion to detain because the defendant is alleged to have continued his criminal activities while released in two other pending criminal cases. He was recently scheduled to appear in court on May 31 to set a preliminary hearing in the case. If convicted of all charges, Le faces more than 16 years in State Prison.

Prosecution of this case will be handled by the Special Prosecutions Unit in the White Collar Division. The White Collar Division coordinates directly with the San Francisco Police Department’s burglary unit to assess and identify cases that warrant additional dedicated specialized resources to address complex and sophisticated criminal activity.

Anyone with details on the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.