SAN FRANCISCO—A bakery worker in San Francisco’s Chinatown was stabbed on Monday, May 29, which led to the arrest of Fook Poy Lai, 61, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Lai has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, false imprisonment and second-degree burglary.

According to reports, Lai entered the AA Bakery & Cafe located on 1068 Stockton Street at around 9 a.m. and stabbed one of their employees several times. Witnesses state that the attack was unprovoked.

The victim who has been identified as a 58 year old woman from Hong Kong was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Lai was later detained at the scene.

“The alleged attack in Chinatown left a woman seriously injured and a neighborhood shocked,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “I offer my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime.”

Prosecutors are asking that the court detain Lai without bail due to the public safety risk he poses and revoke his parole.

On May 20, Lai was released from prison after he was found guilty for stabbing a man Portsmouth Square in San Francisco. He was sentenced to 9 years for the crime. If convicted for this most recent stabbing he will face a life sentence in State prison.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.