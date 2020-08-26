CHICAGO, IL—On Sunday, August 23, a man in a vehicle unleashed gunfire outside a business in the Englewood neighborhood on the south side of Chicago leaving four men injured.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, at 4:30 p.m. The four victims were standing outside a store, when a suspect in a vehicle approached the four people and opened fire.

Authorities indicate that a 23-year-old was wounded on the arm. A 27-year-old was struck in the knee and calf. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

A 24-year-old was shot in the back and buttocks and refused to receive any medical treatment. A 28-year-old man was shot in hand and was uncooperative with the police officers on the scene. His condition was unknown. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.