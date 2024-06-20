NEW YORK—Singer, actor and dancer, Justin Timberlake, 43, was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York on Tuesday, June 18 for allegedly driving under the influence (DWI) after 12:30 a.m. Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons after the singer was observed running a stop sign in his 2025 BMW and swerving on the street after leaving the American Hotel.

Timberlake was at the establishment celebrating with friends. The singer was detained by authorities and asked to perform a series of tasks to determine if he was under the influence. He failed the Field Sobriety Test and was subsequently taken into police custody. He spent the night in jail and was released early Tuesday morning.

Justin was asked to take a breathalyzer but he refused. TMZ reported that friends of Justin arrived at the scene where he was being detained by authorities and asked for the authorities to cut a break, but officers refused.

The singer was arraigned Tuesday morning and released without bail. He was captured by cameras leaving the jail with his attorney Ed Burke, Jr. He was charged with one count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign. He is next slated to appear in court on July 26. Timberlake is scheduled to perform at two shows this week in Chicago, before returning to New York next week to perform to shows at Madison Square Gardens.

The triple threat grew to fame as a member of the pop boy band NSYNC in the late 90s and early 00s. The group had success on the Billboard charts with songs like “Pop,” “Girlfriend,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Bye Bye Bye.” He received his first solo album in 2002 to critical success with songs like “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.”

He released his sixth studio album “Everything I Thought It Was” in March 2024, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 charts. The album included the single “Selfish.”