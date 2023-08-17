SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday, August 14 that six suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery of a retail business on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street, near Pine and California Streets, on Thursday, August 10. A 13-year-old female juvenile, a 14-year-old female juvenile, a 15-year-old female juvenile, 20-year-old Erykah Thomas, 20-year-old Emoni Thomas and 18-year-old Salvador Rivera were all taken into custody and booked on Organized Retail Theft, Burglary and Grand Theft charges.

According to the SFPD news release, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the six suspects reportedly entered an undisclosed retail business on Fillmore Street, filled large bags with merchandise and fled the store without paying for the items.

At around 7 p.m., SFPD Mission Station officers located the suspects – that matched the descriptions provided to them – in the area of 23rd and Capp Streets. The officers detained three of the suspects while three other suspects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the officers detained the three suspects in the area of 24th Street Bart Station.

After initial investigation, the officers recovered large bags of merchandise identified as stolen property from the retail store. The type and total amount of merchandise stolen was not disclosed.

The 13 and 15-year-old juveniles were cited and released for Organized Retail Theft, Burglary and Grand Theft. The 14-year-old juvenile was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center for the same charges.

Erykah Thomas, Emoni Thomas and Rivera were transported and booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of Organized Retail Theft, Burglary, Grand Theft and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1(415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.