HOLLYWOOD—Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., 50, known as Rapper Snoop Dogg, announced via Instagram that his mother, Beverly Tate, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 24 at 3:26 p.m.

Tate was hospitalized in May, her medical diagnosis was kept private. The cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public.

Snoop paid a tribute to his mom writing: “Thank u, god, for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA.” Snoop Dogg’s Father Vernell also asked for prayers for the family.

Beverly Tate was born on April 27, 1951, in McComb, Mississippi. She raised her family in Long Beach. She is survived by 3 children, Jerry Wesley Carter, Snoop, and Bing Worthington, a half-sister, grandchildren, other family members, and friends.

Snoop Dogg, is an actor, father, media personality, songwriter, and businessman. His claim to fame rose in 1992 when he was featured on Andre Romelle Young, 56, aka Dr. Dre’s debut solo titled “Deep Cover,” and Dr. Dre’s debut album, “The Chronic.” He has sold over 23 million albums in the US and more than 35 million albums globally and has a list of top of the chart hits including “Nuthin But A G Thang,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” featuring Pharrell, and “Who Am I What’s My Name,” just to name a few.

Written By Anita Brown