AUSTIN, TX—The soap opera community is mourning the loss of one of their members as it was announced on Sunday, September 17 that “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” alum Billy Miller died at the age of 43 on September 15 in Austin, Texas. An exact cause of death for Miller has not been announced, but it was reported that the actor was battling with manic depression at the time of his death.

He was born William John Miller II on September 17, 1979 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The actor made his debut on the ABC soap, “All My Children” as Richie Novak, where he portrayed brother and villain to “Y&R” actress Melissa Claire Egan’s, Annie Lavery. He was later cast as Billy Abbott on “Y&R” where he portrayed the character from 2008 to 2014. He was nominated several times for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He won the prize twice for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2010 and 2013.

He won the Lead Actor prize in 2014, and was nominated two more times for his portrayal of Drew Cain on “General Hospital” in 2015 and 2018. He also had appearances in the TV series “Ringer,” “CSI: NY,” “Suits” and “Ray Donovan.” He appeared in the Clint Eastwood Oscar-nominated film “American Sniper” in 2015.

Frank Valentini, executive producer for “General Hospital” tweeted:

“I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing. On behalf of the entire @GeneralHospital family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. “The Young and the Restless” X account posted:

“The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott. Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.” Miller’s “Y&R” co-star Eileen Davidson posted on her X account the following message:

“I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough have him in our lives. I’m gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”