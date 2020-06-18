SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 16 authorities reported that a South San Francisco police officer was knocked unconscious while attempting to arrest a man for weapons charges.

Officers were called after receiving a report of a disturbance at an apartment building on the 600 block of Commercial Avenue at 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they were told by a woman that her ex-boyfriend, Ulysses Gutierrez, 24, of San Francisco was outside her apartment where he was refusing to leave and threatening to vandalize her vehicle.

After police found him, Gutierrez initially consented to be searched before trying to run away. Officers caught Gutierrez and found him armed with a loaded firearm and spare magazine. According to the police report, Gutierrez had prior convictions from carrying a loaded gun in public and was on post-release community supervision for false imprisonment and assault.

During the arrest, one of the officers hit their head temporarily losing consciousness and had to get treated at the hospital before being released.

According to the South San Francisco Police Department, Gutierrez was booked at the San Mateo County Jail on felony charges including carrying a concealed firearm, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest with serious bodily injury. His court appearance at the San Mateo County Court was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 17.