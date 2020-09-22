SAN FRANCISCO— On Thursday, September 17, the building adjacent to St. Gregory The Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church was set on fire around 4 a.m., and no people were hurt but the building was affected. It housed the “Church office, Vasbouragan Hall, offices of various community organizations, and the local Hamazkayin library,” according to a statement from the church.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded quickly, but the building sustained a lot of damage. The Church Board of Trustees and community leaders suspect arson and have been working with the San Francisco Fire and Police Departments to further the investigation.

“This act is the latest of a number of hateful attacks on our community in recent years, most recently the vandalism of Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan School in San Francisco,” a statement by the Armenian Western Prelacy read. The aforementioned school attack left the walls of the school painted with anti-Armenian graffiti.

St. Gregory has set up a GoFundMe page to receive donations for the recovery of the destroyed building. They had raised about 43,000 as of Tuesday, September 22, and their goal is to raise 100,000. The Church Board of Trustees said they would keep the community updated.