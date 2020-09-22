CALIFORNIA—Justin Chebahtah, 35, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, shooting at a dwelling, felony criminal threats, and arson on Saturday, September 19. Chebahtah was arrestedafter shooting at homes in an RV park and lighting one on fire with himself inside.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to scene at about 11 p.m. to find Chebahtah armed with a hand gun and rifle. He reportedly attempted to shoot at homes in the RV park before he barricaded himself inside his own home and lit in on fire. According to statements made by authorities, Chebahtah was repeatedly saying that he wanted to die while on the scene. He livestreamed part of the night onto his Facebook page, but it has since then been removed. No fatalities or injuries were reported during the incident.

According to Chebahtah’s Facebook page, he is currently in a domestic relationship. His page also reveals that he worked as a Transmission Asset Specialist at Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) until July 2020.