SAN FRANCISCO—On March 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported an incident that occurred on the bus at Market Street and Van Ness Avenue. Police reports confirmed that an individual was stabbed on the bus.



Reports indicate that EMS was en route to the patient. The transcription from the Citizen App read that paramedics were approximately 17-18 minutes away. By 1:10 a.m., first responders were on the scene administering aid to the patient.



The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black durag (head covering), white shirt, and black shoes with black and red socks was last seen going southbound on Market Street.



There are no further updates on the incident at this time. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department.