SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 18, at approximately 3 p.m., an individual, who was not a City College of San Francisco student, was sexually harassed at Harry Britt Building (HBB) Parking Lot’s North Driveway. The incident was reported at 3:28 p.m. CCSF Timely Warning Crime Bulletin was sent at 6:51 p.m. to the student body, faculty and staff.

The perpetrator is Hispanic male standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall with medium build and approximately 28 years old. He has greasy hair, wiry black beard and grayish teeth. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black pants, a dirty white tee- shirt, black athletic shoes, and a black backpack. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

The suspect walked southbound on Frida Kahlo Way on the street’s west sidewalk. On approaching HBB parking lot’s north driveway exit, he went behind the individual, and grabbed the individual’s posterior, whereupon the individual turned away from the suspect, telling him, “Don’t touch me, b***h,” causing the suspect to walk away. The victim recorded the suspect walking the eastern side towards Ocean Avenue.

With help from the individual’s cell phone photographs and recordings of the individual’s assailant, CCSF Police used surveillance footage, tracking the suspect to the MUNI bus loop, where he was seen leaving on a MUNI bus.

The suspect, a CCSF student, was apprehended on March 19, still wearing the same outfit when he assaulted the victim.

San Francisco Community College District Police Department Chief of Police Mario A. Vasquez is thankful to both Officer Sandhu and Officer Kolby for their investigation efforts and service to the CCSF campus.

Vasquez advised CCSF students and staff to take photographs and/or recordings with cellular phones, which is imperative in helping solve cases like these.