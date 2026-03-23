SAN FRANCISCO—On March 20, the San Francisco Police Department reported that two drivers have been arrested for their involvement in two separate fatal collisions.

The first incident transpired on February 27, at approximately 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of 4th and Channel Streets regarding a vehicle striking two pedestrians.

Officers arrived on scene and determined the driver struck an adult and a 2-year-old child, who were crossing the street. The victims were transported to a local hospital. Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders and medical staff, the child victim was declared deceased at the hospital. The adult was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigations Unit (TCIU) took over the investigation. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the driver, identified as Merih Fasha Solomon, 47, of Walnut Creek, for vehicular manslaughter (192(c)2 PC), red light violation (2145(a) CVC), and failure to yield to pedestrians (21950(a) CVC). No additional details about the female suspect have been disclosed to the public.

The second incident transpired on March 5, at approximately 10:42 p.m., when officers with the SFPD responded to the area of Kearny and Broadway Streets regarding a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a man on a scooter.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from injuries and rendered aid. Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders, the victim was declared deceased on scene. Paramedics rendered aid to the other victim, who had fallen off his scooter due to the collision. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigations Unit (TCIU) took over the investigation. On March 19, the TCIU investigator met with the driver and developed probable cause to arrest him. The suspect, identified as Abdul Hye, 43, of Mountain View was arrested for vehicular manslaughter (192(c)(2) PC), unsafe backing (22106 CVC), driving on sidewalk (21633 CVC), no left turn (22101(d) CVC), do not enter (21461(a) CVC), driving the wrong way (21657 CVC), and basic speed law (22350 CVC).

“Our streets should be safe for everyone,” said San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew. “Our officers will do everything in our power to hold drivers accountable when their actions kill people. We will continue to enforce the law that help reduce these tragic incidents and make our streets safer.”

The SFPD is still investigating both incidents. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with ‘SFPD’.