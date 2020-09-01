SAN FRANCISCO—A new website with a new color-coded system, listing the re-opening statuses of each county was introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday, August 28th. According to this system, San Francisco’s indoor dining was set to reopen August 31st.

The map confused San Francisco restaurant owners for the county had made no mention of the supposed date set for the resuming of indoor dining in the city.

Just an hour before Governor Newsom’s announcement on the 28th, San Francisco Mayor London Breed hosted a press conference announcing which personal services, not including restaurants, were allowed to re-open outdoors in the city.

On the evening of the 28th, Mayor Breed released a clarifying statement, “San Francisco is currently reviewing the State’s new tiered system for reopening and how it impacts the City’s future reopening. However, any changes in San Francisco are still subject to the decisions of our local public health officials. Nothing has changed today here in San Francisco based on the State’s new system. As I said earlier today, any changes to the State watch list will be reviewed by public health officials quickly, and we will return early next week with any impacts on how we move forward.”

San Francisco is one of two Bay Area counties given the green light by the state to re-open indoor dining.

Both San Francisco and Napa county are labeled “red” on the state’s new website, meaning while bars without food must remain closed, restaurant dining rooms can reopen at a capacity of 25 percent.

In a September 1st tweet, London Breed wrote, “Last week the Governor announced California’s new tiered system for reopening: purple, red, orange, and yellow. San Francisco is currently red. We’ve spent the last few days developing what this means for our reopening plans.”

Unlike San Francisco County, Napa County re-opened indoor dining at a 25-percent capactiy, with a cap of 100 diners per day, on Monday, August 31st. Alfredo Pedroza, a Napa County Supervisor, told ABC7 “It’s a good surprise and it’s movement in the right direction.”