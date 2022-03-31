SAN FRANCISCO—A driver involved in a stunt and reckless driving incident has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported on March 17, at approximately 12:29 a.m., officers on patrol were in the area of Eddy and Larkin Streets when they spotted a white Ford Mustang speeding and began doing donuts in the intersection. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and fled from the officers at a high rate of speed while running multiple red traffic lights.

The observing officers obtained the Mustang’s license plate number and were able to identify the driver. The officers searched for the driver and located him on the unit block of 8th Street and established probable cause to arrest the driver, Sean Christopher Crozier, 25, of San Francisco who was booked into San Francisco County Jail for recklessly evading a police officer (2800.2(a) CVC), recklessly driving (23103(a) CVC), exhibition of speed (23109(c) CVC), failure to obey posted sign (22101(d) CVC), red light (21453(a) CVC), failure to obey posted sign (22101(d) CVC), red light (21453(a) CVC), and speeding (22350(a) CVC).

An investigator from the SFPD Stunt Driving Response Unit assisted in the investigation and authored a vehicle seizure order for the Mustang, which was authorized by a judge.

On March 19, at approximately 4 p.m. the Mustang was located in a parking garage located at Market and 8th Streets. Officers seized the vehicle and towed it to the vehicle impound lot for a mandatory 30-day hold. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.