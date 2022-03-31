SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested several suspects part of an armed robbery crew targeting individuals in the San Francisco region. The SFPD reported on Monday, March 28, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers from Bayview Police Station responded to the 1000 Block of Mississippi Street regarding an attempted carjacking.

When officers arrived on the scene they met with the 37-year-old male who told them that four Black males approached him as he was sitting in his car. One of the males ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle, but he refused. Another male pointed a firearm at the victim and again ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle. Fearing for his life, the victim exited his car and ran away from the suspects. The suspects were unable to take the victim’s vehicle as he still had his car keys with him when he ran off. Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence. No injuries were reported.

An hour later at 4:08 p.m., officers from Park Police Station responded to the 100 Block of Galewood Circle regarding a carjacking. Authorities met with the 76-year-old male who stated that he was cleaning his vehicle inside his open garage when four Black males entered and demanded his car keys. One of the suspects dragged the victim out of the garage, pushed him to the ground, and proceeded to assault him. While on the ground, the suspects went through the victim’s pockets and took his car keys. The suspects got in the victim’s BMW and drove off. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were still conducting their investigation on Galewood Circle, dispatch began receiving phone calls regarding a BMW driving recklessly on Interstate 80 towards the Bay Bridge. Dispatch broadcast this information over SFPD radios. Officers from Tenderloin Station located the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80. The BMW was driving recklessly matched the description of the victim vehicle from the carjacking on Galewood Circle. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the BMW, but the vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit across the Bay Bridge towards Treasure Island. The suspects exited onto Treasure Island and were involved in a traffic crash. After a brief foot pursuit, two suspects were taken into police custody.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile and a 16-year-old male juvenile both of Oakland. During the investigation of the collision, officers found a semi-automatic handgun that was determined to have been discarded by one of the suspects during the foot pursuit. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the two juveniles for the below-listed charges.

The 14-year-old juvenile was booked at Juvenile Justice Center for Assault with a Deadly Weapon (245(a)(1) PC), Elder Abuse (368(b)(1) PC), Burglary (459 PC), Carjacking (215(a) PC), Attempted Carjacking (664/215(a) PC), Attempted Robbery (664/211 PC), Felony Hit and Run (20001(a) CVC), Felony Evasion (2800.1(a) CVC), Kidnapping (207 PC), Conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), Possession of Stolen Vehicle (10851(a) CVC), Carrying a Firearm in a Public Place while masked (25300(a) PC), Carrying a Loaded Firearm with the Intent to Commit a Felony (25800(a) PC), and Resisting Arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

The 16-year-old male juvenile was booked at Juvenile Justice Center for Assault with a Deadly Weapon (245(a)(1) PC), Elder Abuse (368(b)(1) PC), Burglary (459 PC), Carjacking (215(a) PC), Attempted Carjacking (664/215(a) PC), Attempted Robbery (664/211 PC), Felony Hit and Run (20001(a) CVC), Felony Evasion (2800.1(a) CVC), Kidnapping (207 PC), Conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), Possession of Stolen Vehicle (10851(a) CVC), and Resisting Arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. The incidents are being investigated under SFPD Incident Report Numbers: 220-203-375 & 220-203-262.

Written By Casey Jacobs