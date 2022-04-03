SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting that occurred in San Francisco’s Bayview Neighborhood left a 21 year old man dead and another injured on Friday, April 1.

Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. about a shooting that was said to have transpired on 3rd Street and Palou Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men suffering from gun shot wounds. Both victims were in their 20’s.

The two were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their wounds once paramedics arrived. The 29 year old victim is said to have non-life threatening injuries. The 21 year old victim eventually succumbed to his wounds.

Investigators were able to local gun shells outside of the Naughty Boy clothing store located on 3rd Street.

Currently, no arrests have been made and it is unclear if the two crimes are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”