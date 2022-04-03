SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco police and the FBI announced an increase in the reward amount for the 2016 disappearance of Arianna Fitts and the murder of her mother, Nicole Fitts, who was 32 at the time of the murder.

The announcement which was first issued Friday, April 1, indicated that the reward is now set at $250,000 for any leads that may help officers find the now 8 year old Arianna. She was last seen with a babysitting before she went missing.

Her mother, Nicole Fitts, was found in a shallow grave in a fetal position two months after the initial report in McLaren Park by Recreation and Park Department workers. It was reported that her grave had a piece of plywood placed on top of it that had unusual markings. She was a single mother of two.

Since 2016 both cases have not been solved. In 2021, a $100,000 reward was being offered to help find Arianna.

A forensic sketch was released depicting what the Arianna might look like today.

Anyone with information regarding either case is asked to contact the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.