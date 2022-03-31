SAN FRANCISCO—Three suspects responsible for a burglary on Castro Street on Tuesday, March 29 have been arrested by police. The San Francisco Police Department reported at approximately 6:34 a.m., officers from Mission Police Station were patrolling on their foot beat in the Castro District to address community complaints and concerns when they spotted a man inside a theater located on the 400 block of Castro Street.

Officers spotted broken glass on the front door of the theater, which appeared to be a sign of forced entry. Authorities detained the male and called for additional officers to assist them in searching the establishment, which they suspected was just burglarized.

Police officers established a plan to search the location for additional occupants, and conducted the search. During the search, officers located and detained two additional males and located tools that are suspected to be used in the burglary.

The SFPD developed probable cause to arrest all three males for burglary and they were transported to San Francisco County Jail for the charges listed below. The suspects were identified as Gary Marx, 38, booked for burglary (459 PC); Nicholas Degrego, 25, booked for burglary (459 PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) H&S); and Jason Kilbourne, 32, booked for burglary (459 PC) and probation violation (1203.2(a) PC).

San Francisco Board of Supervisor Rafeal Mandelman tweeted “Yesterday morning @SFPDMission arrested three individuals suspected of breaking into the @Castro_Theatre, after Officer Kathryn Winters noticed missing signs and broken glass. Thanks to Officer Winters’ sharp eye, further damage was averted, and the Theatre was quickly repaired.”

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.