SAN FRANCISCO—Several suspects involved in a Mission District armed robbery have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported on March 18, at approximately 11:28 a.m., officers from Mission Police Station responded to the 2200 Mission Street about a robbery of a business establishment.

Officers met with the employees of the business and learned that an attempted robbery with a gun transpired. Employees stated to police that a male entered the business, pointed a firearm at multiple employees, and demanded employees open the cash register. Employees were not able to open the cash register and the suspect fled the business. There were no reports of any injuries during the robbery.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence and surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident. Upon reviewing footage, officers recognized the suspect as Bruce Blanco, 37, of San Francisco from prior incidents where he was arrested.

Investigators searched the area for the suspect and located Blanco on the 2200 Block of Mission Street. He was placed under arrest without incident. During a subsequent search of Blanco, investigators located a loaded firearm on Blanco’s person. It was later determined that the firearm used in the robbery was reported stolen.

Blanco was booked at San Francisco County Jail for attempted robbery (664/211 PC), two counts of assault with a firearm (245(a)(2) PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), carrying a concealed stolen firearm (25400(c)(2) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC), two counts of felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a)(1) PC), armed with a firearm during the commission of a (12022 (a)(1) PC), and a gun enhancement violation (12022.53(c)(4) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.