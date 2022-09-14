HOLLYWOOD—I think this is a bad sign that I no longer care about award shows. I think it might be a direct result of the pandemic, where it opened my eyes that there are bigger and more important things in life than seeing a bunch of celebrities with loads of money receive accolades when people are struggling to survive. With that said the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out on Monday, September 12. Yeah, you heard me right, a Monday night. Of course the even took place live via the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony was being hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alum Kenan Thompson, which I thought was an odd pick, but right out the gate Thompson delivered some punch lines tackling issues like agents, the invention of TV and dancing to iconic TV theme songs with a remix that included “Friends,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Law & Order,” “Stranger Things” and “Games of Thrones.” Yeah, that opening was a bit weak in my opinion, however, seeing the Queen of Talk, Oprah Winfrey take the stage to present the first award of the night for Lead Actor in a Limited TV Series or Anthology Series with an inspirational tale of fighting for success.

When the envelope was opened it was Michael Keaton for “Dopesick.” The Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie went to Murray Bartlett “The White Lotus.” Thompson did deliver jabs talking about “Squid Games,” “Euphoria,” “Succession,” and the decline of streaming services like Netflix. The Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series was a victory for Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession.” On the flip slide, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series went to Julia Garner for “Ozark.” Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers delivered some laughs before presenting the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to a stunned Sheryl Lee Ralph for “Abbott Elementary.”

Ralph was in literal tears as she took to the stage, she burst into song receiving a thunderous applause from the crowd. It was indeed a moment people, long overdue for the actress who has been working in the industry for decades. For Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series went to Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso.” I’m surprising that some of these contenders from the same series are not cancelling one another out for the big prize.

No surprise that “Saturday Night Live” won the Emmy for Variety Sketch Series when it was up against ONLY 1 other competitor. Why even have that as a category people? Now here are two people who could’ve hosted the ceremony, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited TV Series, TV Movie or Anthology for “The White Lotus.” Amanda Seyfried picked up the prize for Lead Actress in a TV Series, TV Movie or Anthology for “The Dropout.”

Lizzo was in tears as she claimed her first Emmy Award for “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” for Outstanding Competition Series. Actress Geena Davis was honored with the Governor’s Award highlighting a career that has spanned 40 years. Mike White won the Emmy for Directing and Writing for “The White Lotus” for Outstanding Limited TV Series, TV Movie or Anthology. I loved that White paid accolades to the reality competition series “Survivor.” For those NOT in the know, White competed on season 37, ‘David vs. Goliath,’ one of the best modern day seasons of the series since season 28.

This ceremony is dragging people, I’m sorry, after 2 hours I was ready to bow out. Lead Actor in a Comedy Series went to Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso.” Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel delivered a few on stage pranks as they delivered the Emmys for Writing to Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary.” Oh, it is so good to see a variety of winners this year at the ceremony. Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon were a hilarious duo presenting the Emmy for Directing in a Comedy Series went to MJ Delaney “Ted Lasso.”

Directing for a Drama Series was a victory for “Squid Game.” Looks like the gambit is off and running for the big prizes of the night, as Lead Actress in a Drama Series went to Zendaya for “Euphoria” and rightfully so. The actress steals the show with every moment she is on the screen for that HBO series that is gritty as hell people. For Lead Actress in a Comedy Series it was Jean Smart for “Hacks.” Like really, Smart has won like 2 years in a row people. You’re telling me Issa Rae or Quinta Brunson weren’t in contention for this prize? Writing for a Drama Series went to Jesse Armstrong for “Succession.”

Lead Actor in a Drama series went to Lee Jung-jae from “Squid Game,” that was a surprise because I was certain Jeremy Strong or Brian Cox would claim the prize for “Succession.” Major curveball people, this means we might see an upset in the Outstanding Drama Series race. “The White Lotus” won for Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie. The final two prizes of the night are about to be announced, who is winning for Comedy Series and who is winning for Drama Series?

So Pete Davidson is presenting the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series? Hmm, interesting choice, but it was “Ted Lasso” who was victorious over “Abbott Elementary” who I thought might claim the victory. Maybe next year? Actress Selma Blair received a standing ovation as she took to the stage to present the final award of the night for Outstanding Drama Series to “Succession.” This was unfortunately a slow ceremony that lost steam after about 90 minutes into the ceremony and just dragged after that. Some way somehow the pace has to change for 2023 in regards to the Primetime Emmy Awards.